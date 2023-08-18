SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CICC Research

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

