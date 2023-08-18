SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,882,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 5,355,407 shares.The stock last traded at $37.67 and had previously closed at $39.49.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

