Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

