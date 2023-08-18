Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $906,377.86 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 90.6% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $906,377.86 and approximately $245.75 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019690 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018605 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014735 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,084.24 or 1.00084173 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
