Selway Asset Management Buys 435 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 100,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 121,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 344.7% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 207,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 160,960 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. 3,066,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

