Selway Asset Management Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $118.75. 393,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

