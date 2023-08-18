Selway Asset Management Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

FI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. 834,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

