Selway Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVXY. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

BATS SVXY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,534 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

