ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.38.

NOW traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $541.51. The stock had a trading volume of 570,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,540. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.02. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock worth $15,207,588. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

