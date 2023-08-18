SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of SFL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SFL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SFL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SFL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

