Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -345.40 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.