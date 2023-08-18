Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 7.0%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Barings BDC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $971.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

