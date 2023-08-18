Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 7.0%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Barings BDC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $971.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.