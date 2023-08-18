Short Interest in Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Drops By 9.3%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,393,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,318.0 days.

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

