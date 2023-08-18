SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 9,012 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 183,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.93. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

