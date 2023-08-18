Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

