Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,160. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 41.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

