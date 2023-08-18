Signify Wealth Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signify Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 1,378,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.