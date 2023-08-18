Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 143.59% and a negative return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

