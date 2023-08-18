Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 497,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Silgan has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

