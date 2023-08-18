Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,636 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 0.7% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.36. 420,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

