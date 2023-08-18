Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 142,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares in the company, valued at $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,642 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.