Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sells $212,194.20 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) Director Kim P. Kamdar sold 353,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $212,194.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Shares of OMIC opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 202.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,948 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 198.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 387.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Featured Stories

