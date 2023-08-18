Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,975,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 926,977 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
