Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

