Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

Skillsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

