Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.
Skillsoft Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.
