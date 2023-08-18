SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.47.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

