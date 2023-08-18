Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

