Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

Shares of SQM opened at $62.73 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 496,983 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

