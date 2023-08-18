SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.01

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.01 and last traded at $162.26, with a volume of 193732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average of $280.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

