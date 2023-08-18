South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,525. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

