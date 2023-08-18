South Dakota Investment Council Buys 166,032 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 590,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 704,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

