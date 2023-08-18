South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.30 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.02. 259,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

