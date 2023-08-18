South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.85 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

