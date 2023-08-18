South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 332.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252,167 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 174,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,368,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 2,443,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,921,445. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

View Our Latest Report on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.