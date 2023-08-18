South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 47.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 35,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,158. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.58. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

