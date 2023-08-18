South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 273,900 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 348.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of First Horizon worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,101,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 201,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in First Horizon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 460,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.