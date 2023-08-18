South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,257 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,429. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

