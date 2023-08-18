South Dakota Investment Council Sells 37,575 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,575 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. 23,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

