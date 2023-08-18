South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

