Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

SWN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 20,633,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,042,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

