SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 21,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,109. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $796.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

