SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.9 %

SPTN stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $809.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

