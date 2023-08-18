Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.77

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.77 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 128,637 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Speedy Hire

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 53,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,627.39 ($24,898.38). In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($98,312.83). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 53,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £19,627.39 ($24,898.38). Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

