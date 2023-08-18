Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.77

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.77 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 128,637 shares trading hands.
Speedy Hire Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.
Speedy Hire Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Speedy Hire
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.