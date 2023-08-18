Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 37,585 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

