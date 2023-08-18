Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,747 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

SiTime Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.42. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $142.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $1,577,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $1,577,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $3,698,242. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.