Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,846 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in MasTec by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in MasTec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MasTec by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

