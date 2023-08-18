Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.