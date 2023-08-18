Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,567,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $7,623,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,608,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $1,840,830. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

