Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,027,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 920,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.5 %

URI stock opened at $452.70 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.39 and its 200-day moving average is $411.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

