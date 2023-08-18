Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

SPRB stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $331,000.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

